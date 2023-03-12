Sunday, March 12, 2023
What a goal! The best of the English day, and it was from a Colombian, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
What a goal! The best of the English day, and it was from a Colombian, video


Oscar Estupiñán.

Oscar Estupiñán marked it, after a spectacular twist.

Oscar Estupiñán He returned to goal with Hull City and in what way. The Colombian scored in the game against Coventry City, in a game on matchday 36 of the Championship, as the Second Division championship in English football is known.

Estupiñán ended a streak of eight games without scoring (the second time in the season) and completed 13 goals in the season, which places him in sixth place in the scorers’ table.

The Colombian was born in Cali on December 29, 1996 and is one of the figures of the English club.

He has defended the jerseys of the Once Caldas, Vitoria Guimaraes, Barcelona of Ecuador, Denizlispor from Turkey and is now in England.

Here is your goal.

