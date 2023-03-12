Ford chooses the path of diversification to increase the appeal of its electric models. Soon both Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning will be available with battery packs different chemical composition: both are currently equipped with nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries as standard, but the line-up will soon be expanded with lithium-iron-phosphate technology, which will first be introduced in the coming months on the Mustang Mach-E and then in the course next year also on F-150 Lightning.

Different batteries, different benefits

As reported by Autonews, both electric models of the house of the blue Oval will be offered with autonomy batteries standard and extended: the former will enjoy the lithium-iron-phosphate composition so that they can be cheaper and more durable and be recharged faster, while the latter will chemically rely on nickel-cobalt-manganese so as to boast a greater energy density. Several analysts agree on the advantages of one or the other technology: the principal analyst of Guidehouse Insights, Sam Abuelsamiled, has recognized that the lithium-iron-phosphate composition makes the batteries 30 to 40% cheaper than those with a nickel-cobalt composition -manganese, and which, while not offering the same range, can be recharged more quickly, a great advantage for those who are satisfied with a range of just over 300 km for the kilometers they travel each day.

A diverse range

“Our range of electric models has generated enormous demand Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said. To provide customers with as many electric vehicles as possible, we will be the first car manufacturer to build NCM and LFP batteries in the United States, so that thousands, and soon millions, of customers will be able to reap the benefits of one or another battery equipped on our electric vehicles. In both cases we are talking about cutting-edge and durable battery technologies, which will become more and more convenient over time”.