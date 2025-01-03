Water with lemon It is a drink that has become popular worldwide in recent months. It is generally used as a refreshing stimulant by Spanish men and women due to claims that it can increase blood sugar levels. energy and the metabolism.

Now, what is true in this conclusion? According to the Dr. José Abellán, the most viral cardiologist in Spain, few things. In his opinion, from this assumption healthy habit “There are many things that they make him laugh“. Or at least that’s how he has translated it in a interview with ‘Telva‘.

Explanation

“You have lemon water in the morning as a infusion detoxifying and purifying for the body. They even talk about power to detoxify the liverbut it’s like breathing. It is not worth much more than hydrate“, the expert has pointed out forcefully.

And it is undeniable that lemon has several properties antioxidants Thanks to the amount of vitamin C it provides (in addition to potassium and other minerals and vitamins), however, considering this drink as a slimming drink does not have no scientific basis.

Recommendations

To have a healthy lifestyle, there are no magic recipes, but there are four pillars that should occupy us some time and worry us when it comes to taking care of both our physical and mental health: resting correctly, eating, exercising and connecting.

Who is it?

It should be noted that Abellán, almost certainly, is one of the most famous doctors in Spain. In fact, almost half a million people stay tuned to their social networks daily to improve their health and all their knowledge about the body.

Specialized in interventional cardiology, he trained at the University of Murcia and received his doctorate at the Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM). Likewise, it has several master’s degrees in areas related to cardiovascular risk and diagnostic imaging in cardiology.