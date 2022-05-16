Western Metro The Western Metro was completed

The construction of the extension and stations of the Western Metro has been completed.

The extension of the Western Metro from Matinkylä to Kivenlahti is scheduled to be handed over to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Traffic next autumn. HSL decides to start passenger services.

In the extension project of the Western Metro, five new metro stations were built: Finnoo, Kaitaa, Soukka, Kivenlahti and Espoonlahti. In addition, the Sammalvuori metro depot was built, the construction of which was completed in 2020.

The last tests of passenger safety systems were carried out in April and the last official approvals in May.

Throughout the project, approximately 30,000 people have been trained in various contracts. Approximately 2,100 person-years were accumulated. The highest site strength was in November 2019, when 1,174 people worked at the sites. There were 905 companies in various contracts.

At present, the western part of Matinkylä station is still undergoing alterations to the train’s night shed and inspection of the inspection track in May and during the summer.

In addition, Länsimetro oy will build the Kivenlahti access parking facility, which will be completed early next year.