There was no history of televoting with the dancer Michele, Luigi triumphs in the Canale 5 reality show.

Last night there was the final of Friends. To triumph with a large majority in televoting was the singer Luigi Strangis. Luigi first defeated his colleagues Sunrises, Alex And Sissithen went to the final with the dancer Michele that in the meantime he had won over Serena.

The final televoting challenge had no history: Luigi triumphed with 76.4% of the votes. For him the victory of the final prize of 150,000 euros.

Luigi is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist because he plays, in addition to the guitar, also the piano, drums, percussion and double bass. He has already presented himself to the auditions of Amici with small satisfactions in the world of music. Luigi has already performed in his city Lamezia Terme and in neighboring countries and collaborated with a recording studio where he arranged some songs by other artists.

Now for him he is testing a new commitment: the promotion of his first EP from 3 June “Strangis” which will also contain the songs presented during Amici.

“Thanks to my family, it’s thanks to them if I got here” – the first words spoken by the winner.

In yesterday’s episode the winner also had the opportunity to make peace with his colleague Alex with whom he had closed relations for a few weeks.

“The separation with him made me suffer, because I love him. Some things touched me and I didn’t like it very well. I understand that many misunderstandings are also due to my silences. I say this because I don’t want to blame everything on him. The removal is certainly due to both of them. I think it’s worth it to get back what we had. And I want to tell him that I respect and respect him a lot “ – her words.

For Luigi, after Amici, the doors of the entertainment world open. It will be up to him to assert himself to climb his career.