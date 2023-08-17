Michelle Impossible and Friends: the advances (cast and guests) of the third episode (repeat)

Tonight, Thursday 17 August 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the third episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends, the Michelle Hunziker show, will be broadcast again. A great show that in 2022 won the favor of the public and critics, recording an average of over three million viewers and exceeding 20 percent share. A great variety, however, declined in a modern key and thus renewing the language of the “one woman show”. Also this time the presenter will get involved at 360 degrees: we will see her sing, dance and tell her story without filters. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

What is the cast (and guests) of Michelle Impossible and Friends? In the fixed cast for all three scheduled evenings we will find Gialappa’s Band and the Mago Forest. And we will also meet Katia Follesa for two evenings. She then present the orchestra – conducted by maestro Valeriano Chiaravalle – and a corps de ballet. With them and Michelle many guests of the Mediaset galaxy but not only. Among the many announced guests, there will be Pierfrancesco Favino, Loredana Bertè, Max Pezzali and Claudio Bisio. In this regard, a few days ago, Michelle posted an image of the two of them rehearsing a ballet on her Instagram profile. “After the years, nothing has ever changed” wrote the showgirl, who shared the stage of “Zelig” with the comedian from 2000 to 2004.

Tonight, in the third episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends Michelle Hunziker, there will be as guests: Pio & Amedeo, Article 31, Pierfrancesco Favino, Piero Chiambretti, Alessandro Ristori, Serena Autieri. There will be moments of pure fun: Aurora Ramazzotti, with irony and lightness, will be pilloried by some of the guests inside her roast show.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Michelle Impossible and Friends on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.