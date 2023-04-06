Leader declared that international intelligence agencies helped Kiev in “sabotage and terrorism actions” in Russia

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Wednesday (April 5, 2023) that the intelligence agencies of Western countries helped Ukraine to plan “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory. The information is from the state news agency Tass.

“The neo-Nazis and their accomplices are operating not only in the new entities subject to the Federation [Russa]but also committing crimes in other regions [da Rússia]. Acts of sabotage and terrorism”said Putin at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The Kremlin chief accused Kiev of committing crimes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In September 2022, these territories, which belonged to Ukraine, were attached by Russia.

“The situation in these regions remains tense, the Kiev regime continues to commit serious crimes against civilians living there. It spares no one, launches rockets, artillery, mortars in cities and villages”declared Putin.

On Sunday (April 2), Maxim Fomin, a Russian blogger who used the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky, died after a bomb exploded in a cafe in St. Petersburg, about 700 km from Moscow.

Defender of the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, Tatarsky accumulated more than 560,000 followers on Telegram. The information is from the agency Reuters.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said 1 day later, on Monday (April 3), that the bomb explosion was planned by Ukraine’s special services.

“Considering the results of the initial investigation, the criminal case on the explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe has been reclassified as Article 205, part 3 of the Criminal Code [ataque terrorista]“declared the statement.