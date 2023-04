Thursday, April 6, 2023, 02:12



| Updated 02:28h.



The fried rabbit with tomato, the michirones, the pork pot, the sobrassada, the grilled Murcian flat chop, the sausage, the black pudding, the mondongo and most of the rich and extensive regional gastronomic universe could not be understood without that essential partner…

This content is exclusive for subscribers