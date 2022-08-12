BAt least 14 people have been killed in violent anti-government protests in Sierra Leone. Ten civilians were among the dead, said an employee of a morgue in the capital Freetown, who wanted to remain anonymous, the German Press Agency on Friday. The police spoke of four security forces killed. More than 100 demonstrators were arrested, according to the police. Dozens of public buildings and police stations were burned down.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in several cities in the West African country on Wednesday to protest against the rising cost of living, corruption and police violence. A few hours later, the government imposed a nationwide curfew. Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh accused the demonstrators of using force to overthrow the government of President Julius Maada Bio, who was out of the country at the time of the protests. Bio then announced a “full investigation” into the acts of violence and the “terrorist coup attempt”.

Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world. According to the World Food Program, more than half of the population in the country of eight million people lives below the poverty line of 1.25 US dollars a day (the equivalent of around 1.22 euros). Rising prices for food and petrol – mainly due to the corona pandemic – have exacerbated displeasure in recent weeks.