London (AFP)

Tottenham, fifth in the English Premier League, announced that it has signed German international Timo Werner, Leipzig striker, until the end of the season, on loan.

The London club said on its official website: “We are very pleased to announce the signing of Timo Werner,” adding, “He joins the club on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the summer.”

British media reported that Tottenham will cover Werner's salary until the end of the season, and it is possible to sign him permanently at the end of the loan for 17 million euros.

The 27-year-old player returns to the English Premier League, specifically to the capital, London, where he played in the colors of neighboring Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, with a mixed result, but he won the Champions League title with them in 2021, at the expense of his compatriot Manchester City.

Werner failed to reserve a starting place in Leipzig's ranks after he returned to their ranks, as coach Marco Rose preferred the Danish duo Youssef Poulsen and the Belgian Luis Obinda over him.

The international striker, who scored 24 goals in 57 matches for his country, hopes to get playing time in London with the ambition of participating in the 2024 European Cup in Germany, which is a bet for someone who has not played for Die Mannschaft since March 2023.

Brazilian international Richarlison plays the center forward position in Tottenham's ranks, and after a lackluster start, he has shone remarkably in recent weeks, scoring 5 goals in his last 5 league matches.

Tottenham is suffering on the offensive level, due to the absence of James Madison, due to an ankle injury he suffered early last November, and the participation of captain Heung-Min Son with his country, South Korea, in the Asian Cup in Qatar.