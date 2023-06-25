The National Council of PAN announced the requirements for candidates for the presidential candidacy heading to the 2024 elections, two weeks after the start of the internal contest of his rival, Morena.

This Saturday, June 24, PAN councilors met with its leader, Marko Cortés, to establish the selection method for PAN applicantswho must meet a series of requirements to register for the candidacy.

As the PAN member announced on his social networks, by a qualified majority they approved the PAN participation in citizen consultations with other political forces, as well as the integration of the members of the Electoral Platform Commission 2024.

Said commission will be in charge of building the Va por México alliance platform towards the presidential elections, in addition to promoting joint work with citizens in the internal contest.

Requirements for PAN applicants

The PAN applicants for the PAN candidacy must meet the requirements of meeting at least 200 thousand signatures to register in the process.

In addition, they must participate in a opinion poll that will limit the number of applicants to three to the presidential candidacy. This is in the second stage of the process.

In the last phase, will be carried out regional forums in the states of the country, as well as a new poll which will be followed by a open survey to citizenswho will be able to decide who will be the flag bearer of the PAN.

The profile that is postulated by this method, must have moral solvency and a good public reputationas well as the ability to govern well, create conditions for the existence of coalition governments, a commitment to strengthen democracy and the separation of powers, as well as always putting the citizenry first, the blue and white said in a statement.

In turn, the national councilors of the PAN approved the appointment of Julio Castillo López as president of the Drafting Commission of the 2024 Electoral Platform, which will be made up of Cecilia Patrón, Cecilia Romero, Josefina Vázquez Mota, Kathia Bolio, Kenia López Rabadán, Laura Esquivel, Margarita Martínez Fisher, Mariana Gómez del Campo, Marissa Ortiz, María González Azcárraga, Teresa Gómez Mont, Teresita Herrera Maldonado, Verónica Sobrado.

The PAN members Antonio Rangel, Éctor Jaime, Fernando Canales, Fernando Rodríguez Doval, Gustavo Madero, Jordy Herrera, Jorge Lara, José Luis Luege, Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, Luis Felipe Bravo Mena, Manuel Clouthier Carrillo and Paulo Martínez will also be part of the Commission. .