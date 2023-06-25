The businessman Piero Coen, in a ceded image.

The police at the orders of the Nicaraguan regime broke into the luxurious Old Santo Domingo complex in Managua this Friday with an order: the housing and office building became “property of the State of Nicaragua.” The office workers were alarmed to see the police patrols and shortly after they learned that it was the beginning of the confiscation of the assets of businessman Piero Coen Ubilla, manager of the Coen group, one of the largest in the country, which operates the local subsidiary of the shipping company of Western Union remittances, as well as other businesses in agribusiness, livestock and real estate, including the expropriated building, in which he owns shares. This is the first expropriation of a large businessman by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

The agents also broke into his home, in the Nicaraguan capital. In a statement published hours after the raids, Coen Ubilla confirmed that officers from the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) seized different properties registered in his name and those of his wife, Jaffa Coen, US citizen. The businessman denied being immersed in any legal process or having been notified about the confiscation of his property.

However, while the raids were being carried out, a court case against de Coen was heard in which the State appears as “victim/offended.” The indictment, dated March 27, was filed this Thursday, June 22. A judicial process elaborated in secret. The judicial file follows the logic used against other opponents who have suffered expropriations and were stripped of their nationality: the crime of “treason.”

“I can assure you that there is no crime of which I can be accused, much less one that threatens my country or Nicaraguan society,” Coen said in the statement. “Since I assumed the position of president and CEO of Grupo Coen more than 15 years ago, I have dedicated myself to working hard to generate jobs in Nicaragua, promoting alliances and businesses that have contributed development and well-being in all the countries where we operate, especially in my beloved homeland, Nicaragua.

A propagandist had warned him

Coen’s confiscation is the first recorded against a large businessman in Nicaragua, although the Ortega-Murillo regime has already made confiscations a state policy. For example, 322 Nicaraguans, stripped of their nationality and exiled, have been deprived of their material goods and have their bank accounts frozen. A tonic that revives the disastrous ghost of expropriations in Nicaragua during the eighties.

Weeks before Coen was confiscated, regime spokesman William Grigsby said on his radio show that big businessmen are “Somocistas,” “thieves,” “traitors” and “cowards.” Until 2018, when massive social protests cornered the Ortega-Murillos, the government had a very close relationship with the private sector, called “dialogue and consensus” and even constitutionally registered. However, in the face of the brutal police and paramilitary violence carried out against Nicaraguans, the businessmen broke the corporatist idyll and began to be harassed.

Coen was one of the most visible businessmen in the April 2018 protests, attending the massive peaceful anti-government marches wearing a blue and white flag to encourage the young protesters. Not surprisingly, the first to be the target of Grigsby’s attacks (a kind of herald of the Ortega-Murillo repression, since during the 2021 hunt for opponents he announced the next objectives of the regime) was Coen.

The propagandist also directly threatened businessmen Carlos Pellas, owner of Grupo Pellas; Ramiro Ortiz Mayorga, from the Promerica group; Roberto Zamora Llanes, president of the Lafise bank; José Antonio Baltodano, owner of Café Soluble and Juan Bautista Sacasa Gómez, president of Banco de Finanzas. “They financed the purchase of weapons, maintenance of the roadblocks (barricades), a campaign of disinformation and slander,” accused Grigsby.

Businessmen in exile and released politicians warned that the confiscation of Coen opens a new stage of repression aimed at big businessmen. “This dispossession is a very clear negative signal for the economy of this country,” said Juan Sebastián Chamorro, a former presidential candidate and for years an official close to the private sector. “Investors are surely looking at this with enormous concern, and that will bring a decrease in the depleted foreign investment. I do not rule out confiscations from companies as well. It is likely that there are economic interests behind staying with companies, in addition to real estate, ”he lamented.

The seizures of private property began after the 2018 rebellion, when hundreds of squatters sent by the ruling party took up to 9,800 manzanas of land in eight departments, according to the Union of Agricultural Producers of Nicaragua (Upanic). 91% of those lands belonged to the agricultural sector. Coen was one of those affected; the tomatierras took some 1,500 manzanas that belonged to the Coen Group. In one of them, a 25-hectare lot was burned to damage the harvest.

A source from the private sector warned that these de facto confiscations and attacks against big businessmen will directly affect the legal certainty for doing business in Nicaragua. “There is no businessman who is sure that it will not be confiscated,” he said, and recalled the desire of the Ortega-Murillo regime against the private sector. Last March, the Government canceled the legal status of the Higher Council for Private Enterprise (Cosep) and the 18 business chambers that comprised it.

Félix Maradiaga, former presidential candidate in exile, said that private property is one of the fundamental pillars for the socioeconomic development of Nicaragua, a country where the private sector is the main employer. “By attacking the private property of businessmen who generate employment, the confidence of national and foreign investors to invest is diminished. The most affected are the poorest, who need decent and quality employment. The discouragement of investment is one of the main reasons for the increase in poverty,” said Maradiaga.

Meanwhile, the threats from the propagandist Grigsby persist: “The tycoons were saved, although they imprisoned their employees, José Adán Aguerri, former president of Cosep, and Luis Rivas, former manager of Banpro (…) They do not punish, later they say that one is the bad. They spared their lives, because there was sufficient documentation and evidence of what they did in the military phase of the coup (…) In that hairstyle that President Ortega did to the main leaders of the armed phase, of the Somocista coup, he left them unscathed.” .

