We’re Dead is the new Korean Netflix series that seeks to repeat the worldwide success of The Squid Game. The plot, which is adapted from a webtoon of the same name, keeps viewers guessing how each complicated situation its protagonists are placed into will end.

With more than one viewer watching the story, the ending of We’re Dead is pretty bleak. While some main characters make it out alive, the reality of his survival gives rise to a possible second season.

YOU CAN SEE: We are dead, premiere on Netflix: story behind, plot, characters and more

What happened at the end of We’re Dead?

With the infected multiplying rapidly, Nam On Jo and Lee Cheong San escape and find a safe classroom with the rest of their classmates. As martial law is declared in the city, the group continues to fight for survival, while watching some of them die. When Cheong San gets separated from his friends, On Jo searches for him with a drone.

With more than one dramatic moment, the students manage to leave the school before the explosion that the Government was going to carry out. One of the last to die was Cheong San, who was attacked by Yoon Gwi Nam. Before passing away, he manages to tell On Jo that he always liked her.

already in the city, Nam Ra realizes that her zombie urge is starting to grow and decides to abandon her friends. The protagonists of We are dead arrive at the quarantine zone and are interrogated by Professor Lee Byeong Chan, who brought the virus to life.

Months later, the residents of Hyosan are still in quarantine and specialists have not identified the nature of the virus. We are dead ends with the protagonists meeting with Nam Ra and asking her to return to them, she says no and goes in search of beings that are like her: neither humans nor zombies.

Who survives in We are dead (All of us are dead)?

This is a series where it is not worth empathizing with the characters. Of all the high school students who sought to leave school, the ones who make it to the quarantine camp are: On Jo, Su Hyeok, Dae Su, Ha Ri, Mi Jin, and Hyo Ryung.

We’re Dead is Netflix’s new zombie series. Photo: composition/Netflix

Is Cheong San alive in We’re Dead?

New series We are dead is based on the webtoon Now at our school. Photo: Netflix composition

It is an option. When the group meets Nam Ra on the roof, the young woman tells them that there are others “like her”, that is, half zombies, half humans. With this idea, and knowing that Yoon Gwi Nam gave his powers to the student, he also bites Cheong San, so it is possible that the same thing happened to him and he is alive under the rubble of the school.