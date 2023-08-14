Wendy Guevara is the brand new winner of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’, Nicola Porcella took second place. In the case of Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer, they were in third and fourth place, respectively. The influencer took the 4 million pesos prize, which is equivalent to more than 230,000 dollars. After 10 weeks of living together, the well-known content creator was the last inhabitant inside the house.

What would Wendy Guevara spend her prize on?

“I already saw that the prize is 4 million pesos, don’t suck, that’s why the competition is strong. It’s a lot of money, I don’t know what I would do. I think that first I would buy a house to rent and live on that income and obviously, First, help my parents so that they never work anymore. Also, it would also be nice (to help) a home and things like that, “he said in a broadcast.