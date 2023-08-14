About 90 percent of all students who are entitled to a basic grant in the coming academic year have already applied for the grant. On Monday the counter will be at 391,288, the Education Executive Agency (DUO) said. At the beginning of July, more than 200,000 applications had been submitted.

DUO calls on students who are entitled to the basic grant in the coming academic year, but who have not yet applied, to do so again via social media in the coming weeks. Parents of students are also informed that their child(ren) must apply for their grant before 1 September if they want to receive the money in their account for the first time at the end of September.

Students at colleges and universities will receive a basic grant for the first time in eight years. If they graduate within ten years, it will be converted into a gift. The reintroduction of the grant brings an end to the loan system, which for years was strongly criticized by student organizations. Eventually, political support for the loan system also crumbled.

For students living at home, the amount is 110.30 euros per month. Students who live in rooms will receive 439.20 euros in the coming academic year. This includes a temporary increase of 164.30 euros due to the increased costs for energy, for example. Approximately 435,000 students, including 124,000 first-year students, are expected to be entitled to the basic grant in the coming academic year.