From 2025according to what the federal government has confirmed and what the president-elect of Mexico has reiterated, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardowill come into operation new social programs of the Ministry of Welfare.

In this sense, although there are still about 4 months to go until 2025, it should be remembered that, as has been reported on the official website of the Mexican government, Registration for the new social programs of the Ministry of Welfare will begin on October 1, 2024, the day on which Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will take office as President of the Mexican Republic..

The new social programs of the Ministry of Welfare that will begin to operate from 2025 will be the following:

*Support for women aged 60 to 64 years

*Scholarship for students of basic education in public schools

*House-to-house medical assistance for seniors and people with disabilities

Pension for women aged 60 to 64

The two The essential conditions to be beneficiaries of the Mujeres con Bienestar social program are, on the one hand, being a woman, and, on the other hand, being between 60 and 64 years of age. This support will give 3 thousand pesos every two months to the beneficiaries..

To register, which will begin on October 1 and end on the last day of the tenth month of this year, interested parties must submit the following: documents:

*Birth certificate.

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address no older than 3 months.

*Official identification.

*Contact telephone number.

*Email.

Initially, as detailed by the former head of the Government of Mexico City, it will begin with women aged 63 and 64. Likewise, those who live in highly marginalized areas will also be given priority.

Wellbeing: Why is October 1 so important for Sheinbaum’s social support?/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Scholarship for students of basic education in public schools

The Scholarship for students of basic education in public schools will begin with students of secondaryThe procedures, which will begin in October, will be carried out at the corresponding academic institutions.

“The scholarship program for boys and girls, which we will start next year with universality in secondary school, will be done in educational institutions, starting in October, the registration for this program. And the scholarships will be given to mothers, so that mothers have the ownership of the card, unless for some reason the mother is not present, in which case it would be the father or guardian,” said Claudia Sheinbaum, president-elect of Mexico.

House-to-house medical assistance for seniors and people with disabilities

Finally, for the social program Bienestar, which will provide medical assistance door-to-door to senior citizens and people with disabilities, screening will begin next October of this year.

The objective of screening is to evaluate the type of treatment needed by each of the millions of beneficiaries of the new social program of the Ministry of Welfare. In addition, a call will be opened for the hiring of approximately 20 thousand health professionals.

“The house-to-house health program for older adults will also begin a census with screening starting in October. The Ministry of Welfare will go house to house to the 12 million older adults and (people with) disabilities, who are also included in the program,” said the next president of Mexico.