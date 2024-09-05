Fill Heart and the developer Sting They have released new trailers for Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School. As previously announced, the title will be released in Japan next November 28th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There is currently no information regarding a possible Western localization.
We leave you now with the trailers, enjoy!
Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School – Trailer
Battle
Growth
School
Mini Games
Source: Fill Heart away Gematsu
