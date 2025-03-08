Lie after a lie … until the truth was uncovered. He called Gabriel and said he is 19 years old, but in reality his name is Diego Hernán Montaño Moizán and was born on June 23, 1999, so his age is 25. Bolivian football … and South American since the beginning of the year a major scandal whose initial outcome took place this Thursday.

Thus, the Court of Sports Discipline of the Bolivian Football Federation (TDD) imposed several and hard sanctions: two years of disqualification to Montaño himself; Three years to Jaime Cornejo and Sandra Valencia, president and directive respectively of the Aurora Sports Club in which the footballer militates; and 33 less points in the Aurora classification in the Imminent Season 2025.

According to the court ruling, Diego Hernán Montaño Moizan played in tournaments of the professional division under the name of Gabriel Montaño Moizan, incurring an adulteration of identity. The resolution also specifies that the 33 discounted points will not benefit any other club and that the Aurora, based in the city of Cochabamba, will begin the next championship with that penalty.

When detailing the scam committed by the Bolivian player, not a few information speak of an alleged dead brother to which he would have supplanted. Not even that is true. At least, he declared before the TDD.

According to ‘La Voz’ of Bolivia, he held a neighbor, named Alberto, a lawyer by profession and already deceased: «When I was 11 or 12 years old, he convinced me to change his name and lower my age to play football. Everything was without the consent of my parents and much less of the leaders of the Aurora ».

The literal question of the TDD instructor was as follows: “That is, there is no brother called Diego, that is, there is no other person but they asked you a new card, but with another name and another age, is that so?”

Montaño responded by reaffirming in what was said: “Yes, it is so, I had 11, 12 years old, I don’t remember very well, and it was Don Alberto who helped me.” In the minutes of that TDD hearing that took place on January 13, 2025 in Cochabamba, the statements of the Bolivian footballer are collected:

«To this day only I know the truth. The club knows nothing, I arrived at the club with my Gabriel card, I arrived at my 13 years to play in the U-13 at the club, when it was Bernardo Pavisic the president. I went to the club, to the training with my uncle and I liked being there, I stopped more in the club than in my house ».

Then he quotes a teacher who does not identify: «Don Dieguito loved me very much until one day a teacher told me so I can enable me so that I can play in the club and I told him that I already wanted to play in the club and I presented my documents from Gabriel and enabled me and began to play».

«From there everyone already met me, the teachers, my classmates, everyone and there we travel to play Brazil and Chile. Then the teacher saw me that I played well, began to rise to the professional and signed my first contract in 2022, where I needed a attorney to be able to sign, and I looked for my parents so that that power can do it because my dream was to play … the president knows that I am Gabriel, he does not know the truth, only I know it ».

«I did not endure all these days, social networks, all the time I saw and all the time was the publication about my case and I no longer endure all this, I cannot even sleep and I would like to say that I am Diego. I recognize that the club did not know anything, nor my colleagues anything from the first squad … I can’t take it anymore and that’s why I prefer to say. I only lived from this, of football, I am very regretful, as a child I did not have much awareness that all this was going to happen and the truth is that I am regretted. I want to play because I only live from this. Thanks to the club that has given me shelter, they gave me food and as I stayed there I knew how to help the store there, to help in what I could ».

«Jaime Cornejo is going to bother me, he will not love me or see, I know he will throw me out of the club. He asked me after all that came out after the classic and I always told him that I was Gabriel, I never told him the truth, and I know his character very well, I know that after all this he will throw me out of the club because I lied to him and failed him. He has had a lot of confidence and now God wants me to forgive me, I am really regret, what I want is to play because I live from this and forgive me.

He also declared that since his parents learned of the change of name and age «they do not stop quarreling me from the quilombo that armed … They are separated, they live far and it is difficult to locate them. When the change of identity was made I lived with my grandparents ».

«Everyone knows me as Gabriel in the club, because I have always arrived with Gabriel. I never told them the truth, after all this came out the president (Jaime Cornejo) and I always kept that Gabriel was, because I know his character and I know how quickly he gets angry. And I told him yes, that I am Gabriel, I never told him the truth.

Until now, Montaño’s official birth date in all official agencies and football archives was on February 15, 2005. He has played 30 games with the celestial shirt of the Aurora (1,965 minutes) and scored nine goals.

His good performances led him to be summoned by the Bolivia National Team last year for the matches against Venezuela and Chile corresponding to the 2026 World Cup classification phase. Fortunately for the Bolivian team, Montaño was part of the list but did not play a minute, which will avoid possible sanctions in case of claim.