The Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults and Benito Juárez Scholarships They are the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare The most notable ones, however, are not the only ones.

In this context, it will be necessary to take into account that the Welfare Pension and the Benito Juárez Scholarships require different requirements to be eligible for these social programs; while there are others that do not request as many requirements.

Under this understanding, according to the official website of the Welfare Programs, the two little-known social programs of the Welfare Secretariat that request the least requirements are, on the one hand, For Better Housing, and, on the other hand, Guaranteed Prices.

For a better home

As detailed on the aforementioned website, Por una Mejor Vivienda aims to contribute to the reduction of social inequality and housing shortages by addressing housing in need of improvement through the direct delivery of financial support to low-income families.

The social program For Better Housing has two modalities: on the one hand, it gives 35 thousand for home improvements, and on the other hand, it grants up to 90 thousand pesos to expand homes.

Meanwhile, the Requirements to be a beneficiary of For Better Housing are the following::

*Be 18 years of age or older.

*Not having been a beneficiary of this or any other program operated by Conavi during fiscal years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

*Reside in areas determined by the authorities of one of the 214 municipalities of the 31 entities of the country.

*Current official identification.

*Proof of address.

*CURP.

*Document proving legal possession or ownership of the home in which the support will be applied.

Guaranteed prices

According to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, Guaranteed Prices aims to contribute to the wellbeing of the rural population by including producers historically excluded from rural productive activities, taking advantage of the potential of local territories and markets.

The criteria to be part of Guaranteed Prices are the following:

*Be registered in the SADER Producers Registry and/or be enrolled in one of the following registries: Welfare Census, Production for Welfare and those held or generated by SEGALMEX, such as LICONSA.

*Identify yourself as an active national producer.

*Have a valid personal bank account.

*Verify possession of the planted property.

*Stick to the operating mechanics of each grain.

The requirements are as follows:

*Present the registration folio in the SADER Producers Registry and/or one of the other indicated registries, SEGALMEX folio or proof of registration.

*Current official identification.

*Provide a current personal bank account statement showing the interbank CLABE.

*In the case of small producers, a bank account will not be required.

*Owned (land certificate, etc.) or rented (contract with supporting documentation).

*Present those documents that are determined in each mechanism, for example: the IAR receipt, property documentation, invoices, etc.