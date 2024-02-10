Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It didn't get off to a good start on Steam, that's for sure. Not only was its peak player count of 13,459 players, far from high, but the number of active users right now is even lower than the old Batman: Arkham Knight.

As you can see below, in fact, there are about a hundred more players on Batman: Arkham Knight than on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It's not a huge difference and the numbers will change quickly and the shooter might beat the action game by just a few units, but it wouldn't be a great achievement considering that Batman is as old as a single player game (which normally has a shorter lifespan) with nine years under his belt.

The peak of Batman: Arkham Knight players that's double that of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The problem doesn't even seem to be quality, given that the percentage of positive reviews is similar for the two chapters. It simply seems that the Steam public doesn't have much interest in jumping into Suicide Squad en masse.