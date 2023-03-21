Initiated on January 2 and dramatized by “the people” on March 18 in the Plaza de la Constitución, the lynching incited from the Palace against the Judiciary and focused on Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández inspired Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller to write which can well be read as an indirect and belated message to her husband: Not turning freedom into licentiousness is key to living and coexisting in a plural and democratic country like ours. My support to all women in politics (or circumstantially close to it) before the vexation of their persons or image, or that of their children. I have suffered so much, how can I not show solidarity? Let’s level up. Nonviolence. More love urgently.

And it is that a piñata with Piña’s image was burned at the rally of those carried away induced to pay homage to the personality of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (cleverly disguised as a jingoist and voter “commemoration of the oil expropriation”). While in the Zócalo they beat and set fire to the cardboard figure, a mob of “politicized” people chanted: “Get out with Pineapple! / Get out with Pineapple…!” and “It’s an honor to be with Obrador!/ It’s an honor to be with Obrador…!”.

Contrary to what his wife (who He let almost 24 hours go by after the offense occurred to spread his message until Sunday sunset), the husband does not see Mexico as “a plural country” but reduced to a lawsuit between only two sides: “liberals” against “conservatives.”

That “support for all women in politics or circumstantially close to it” is so elusive and abstract that it omits the name of the aggrieved head of the Federal Judiciary (who is not at all dedicated to “politics” but to whom may be considered “circumstantially close”).

The thing about the pinata It is not the first miserable consequence of the illegal and offensive presidential disqualification of the minister: on February 26, at the rally in defense of the INE, an unbalanced four-theist, clad in a toga, climbed the steps of the Supreme Court “firing” with an imitation of a goat’s horn and launched thunderous and furious lies at Piña.

The man who was lambisconed by the lynchers on Saturday commented yesterday: “This type of act should not be carried out. It is not the best. I think there are ways to protest without going to those extremes. I condemn those acts.”

In his opinion, these are “very minority expressions” in his movement. I do not doubt his sincerity in the condemnation, but he skidded when he said: “We have to see each other as adversaries, not as enemies…”. Both terms are synonymous.

Serious conceptual problem in a federal republic with a democratic and representative republican regime, where the Supreme Power is divided into three: Legislative, Executive and Judicial, none “adversary” of the others. Not even what to say about the sensitivity of his idea of ​​the Judiciary.

Does AMLO ignore that the “adversaries” (opponents, antagonists, rivals, contenders, opponents, enemies), for elementary consistency, are fought and annihilated…?

