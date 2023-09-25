Well it turned out controversial yesterday’s event by Dr. Claudia Sheinbaumwhere I know signed a Unity Agreement that came to open the door of Morena to politicians from other parties and figures from the sports, cultural and business fields.

In it political work It is an understood value that whoever obtains a candidacy, especially if it is for governor or Republic President, must in the first instance show an openness (at least in the speech) to seek to add as many as possible. And well, we also know that the justification for this is the hackneyed narrative that “everyone fits in this project”, since “in my Government there will be no distinctions of any kind.”

That is why the decision of both Sheinbaum as well as the national leadership of Brunette, to seek to add followers to his candidacy. However, I consider that the mistake that generated the fair annoyance of ordinary Morenistas, those who are pioneers of the movement and have done the territorial work to consolidate it, was pleasing certain unwelcome characters among their bases in the face.

And the fact is that adding respected citizens in the sports, academic, business, intellectual world, etc., is a proselytizing strategy that generates sympathies and even the adhesion of new supporters of the candidate. But what happened yesterday was that in said Unity Agreement, politicians who only in the last election were staunch detractors of Morena and AMLOand among which there are even some out there that are already very worn out.

The best thing perhaps would have been for the accession of those now neo-Morenoists to have been done discreetly or with a low profile. That only personalities outside the political sphere had been sampled.

Because it must also be said, the addition of these politicians from other parties does not automatically mean the incorporation of more sympathizers, since that illusion “it’s me and my people” that they use to sell themselves is a sophistry or trick that no one believes anymore. believe, much less because of the way in which many of them abdicated their parties of origin. In any case, it could be that in the eyes of the sympathizers of those political parties where they were forged and made their political careers, their decision to now become Morenistas is considered a felony motivated by simple opportunism.

But finally, the most important thing will be to know if what the speakers said at the event (perhaps to temper the spirits of the Morenoist bases) comes to fruition or not. I am referring to the part where they made it clear that those who now join the candidacy of Dr. Sheinbaumand consequently to the project of the 4T, they will have to line up and do the work before being able to hold any candidacy. And it must be recognized that although in 2018 the popularity of AMLO won many improvised people who never imagined being in a seat or in front of a mayor’s office, today that political party with much more structure, with more trained people and with political training programs, has a reserve of valuable cadres, enough not to having the need to use external resources.

For now, among the most intelligent statements stands out that of Congressman Ricardo Madrid, who was emphatic in stating “I come to join, I agree with the project and philosophy of Claudia Sheinbaum and I am not looking for any candidacy, I am not coming to take away her place to no one.”

It would only remain to know if that is the position of the others who also joined last Saturday, and if it is true that they will have to line up; After all, as he said at the event Fernandez Norona “Everyone has to take responsibility for their political career.”

Anyway, as they say colloquially… We’ll see, said the blind man..

