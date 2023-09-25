There Writers Guild of America announced the achievement of a agreement provisional with the producers and therefore to have the screenwriters’ strike ended which had been going on for months, resulting in the postponement of various film and television projects.

This is a situation that has been going on for 146 days and It immediately had serious consequencessuch as blocking production of Stranger Things 5 ​​or postponing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and the Ghostbusters sequel.

In the next few days the WGA members will vote on whether or not to accept the agreement, which apparently satisfies most requests advanced by screenwriters, including increasing royalties for streaming content and ensuring that artificial intelligence will not interfere with creator credits and compensation.

“We can say, with great pride, that this agreement is exceptional, with significant gains and protections for writers in every industry,” the WGA bargaining committee said in a message to members on Sunday.