On May 3, 2007, The McCann family’s vacation at a seaside resort in southern Portugal turned into a nightmare.

When the mother – who was having dinner with her husband and a group of friends in a restaurant a few meters from the house – approached the apartment to watch over her children, she discovered to her horror that the bed where her daughter Madeleine slept was empty.

The disappearance of the little girl, who was then 3 years old, shook the world.

What followed was a fruitless search that to date has not found a culprit, and has in the past included as suspects Madeleine’s own parents – Kate and Gerry – and more recently a German prisoner known as Christian Brueckner.

15 years after his disappearance, we review the key moments of this case that remains unsolved.

2007

May 3 – The McCann family is on vacation at the Ocean Club resort in the resort town of Praia da Luz, in southern Portugal. At night the disappearance occurs.

The parents go out to dinner with a group of friends at a nearby tapas restaurant. Madeleine and her younger twin brothers are left alone in her villa, 100 meters away.

The adults in the restaurant had devised a rotation system to watch all their children during the night.

When Kate McCann’s turn comes, she discovers that her daughter, Madeleine, is not in the apartment.

They call the police. The staff and guests begin the search that lasts until dawn.

Border police and airport staff are put on alert and hundreds of volunteers join efforts to find the girl in the days that follow.

May 12 – The McCanns say they “cannot describe the anguish and despair” they feel.

The Portuguese police say that Madeleine was possibly kidnapped, but that she is still alive and is still in Portuguese territory.

May 26 – Police publish a description of a man seen the night of Madeleine’s disappearance, possibly carrying a minor.

June – A Portuguese police chief admits that important forensic clues may have been destroyed, as the scene of the disappearance was not properly secured.

July – British police send sniffer dogs to assist in the investigation, and inspections of the McCanns’ rental car and apartment were carried out.

August – 100 days after Madeleine’s disappearance, Portuguese investigators publicly acknowledge that the girl may not be found alive.

September 6 – Portuguese police interview Kate McCann as a witness. A day later, the detectives declare the couple as “arguidos”, a Portuguese legal term similar to “suspects”.

Days later, the McCanns return to the UK. Portuguese prosecutors later say there is no new evidence to warrant questioning them again.

November – Gerry McCann posts a video saying he believes his family was watched by “a sexual predator” in the days before his daughter disappeared.

2008

January 20 – The McCanns publish sketches of a suspect, based on a description made by a British tourist who saw a “creepy man” near the resort.

April – Portuguese police travel to the UK to take part in interviews by Leicestershire police with friends of the McCanns with whom they dined the night of the disappearance.

May 3 – One year after the case, nothing is known about the girl. Kate McCann urges people to “pray desperately” for her little girl.

July – The Portuguese police present their final report. Weeks later, the authorities file their investigation and lift the status of “arguidos” on the McCanns.

2009

November 3 – New images of what Madeleine might look like at the time are released.

2010

March – The McCanns criticize the publication in British newspapers of never-before-seen Portuguese police files detailing possible sightings of Madeleine.

April – Gerry McCann says it is “incredibly frustrating” that police in Portugal and the UK have not been actively searching for his daughter “for a long time”.

November – the couple signs a publishing agreement to write a book about Madeleine’s disappearance.

2011

May – The McCanns’ book, Madeleine, goes on sale.

Then-British Prime Minister David Cameron asks the London Metropolitan Police to help investigate. A two-year review follows.

2012

April – Andy Redwood, the detective leading the UK investigation, tells a BBC program that his team is “looking to close the case”.

A computer-generated image of what Madeleine might look like at 9 years old is released. The next day, the Portuguese authorities refuse to reopen their investigation.

2013

May – UK detectives say they have identified “a number of persons of interest”.

July – Scotland Yard announces that it has “new evidence and new witnesses” in the case and opens a formal investigation.

October – British detectives say they have identified 41 potential suspects.

The BBC Crimewatch television investigative program features footage of a man who was seen carrying a 3 or 4-year-old blond boy in Praia da Luz around the time Madeleine disappeared.

Portuguese police reopen their investigation, along with Scotland Yard, citing “new lines of investigation”.

2014

January – British detectives fly to Portugal. Some outlets say they plan to make arrests.

June – Searches are carried out in Praia da Luz, including an area of ​​scrubland located southwest of the Ocean Club complex. They get nothing of interest.

July – Police interrogate four suspects, but no news emerges.

2015-2019

September 2015 – The British government reveals that the investigation has cost close to $14 million.

April 2017 – The four formal suspects are excluded from the investigation, but a “significant line of inquiry” is reported to be underway.

June 2019 – The British government says it will fund the Metropolitan Police investigation until March 2020.

2020

June – Police reveal that a 43-year-old German prisoner, identified by German media as Christian B., is a suspect in the case. German investigators classify it as a murder investigation and say they are assuming Madeleine is dead.

The McCanns thank the police, saying, “All we’ve ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.”

“We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome, you must know that we need to find peace.”

2022

April – The Portuguese prosecutor’s office announces that it has declared a person as an official suspect in the case.

The suspect was not identified, but the prosecution reports that the German authorities had acted in response to his request.

This comes after German police revealed in 2020 that they were investigating a man, known as Christian B., in connection with the case.

Brueckner is currently serving a prison sentence for drug offenses in Germany and also received a seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman.

The Portuguese prosecutor’s office denies rumors about the relationship of the announcement with a possible prescription of the crime after 15 years, as stipulated by the current law in Portugal.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.