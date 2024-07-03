Let us remember that the term “Gold” means that the product – in this case the video game – has reached the final version for printing of the discs and sending them for digital publication on the various digital stores. Of course, this does not mean that the game will not receive updates and patches right from launch, as is typical, but only that Ubisoft believes that the current version is adequate for distribution.

The release date of Star Wars Outlaws is set for August 30th and now we can say with certainty that the game will arrive on time. Ubisoft has in fact confirmed that the video game dedicated to Star Wars has become “ Gold “.

Ubisoft Announces Star Wars Outlaws

The confirmation came via Twitteras you can see below, where Ubisoft wrote: “Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold! Our team can’t wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel. August 30 can’t come soon enough!”

The tweet also includes a very short video which shows a few snippets of the game and then the logo and the confirmation that it’s “gold”.

Let’s remember that Star Wars Outlaws puts us in the shoes of an outlaw who travels the Outer Rim working for crime syndicates and trying to make a name for himself, while also putting a spoke in the Empire’s wheels. The game is set between Episode V and Episode VI, or The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

We also remind you that Star Wars Outlaws is available for pre-order on Amazon Italy with special bonuses.