THE RBD FAMILY CONTINUES TO GROW! Through her social networks, the Mexican singer Maite Perroni40 years old, has become a motherthe result of her love affair with the television producer Andres Tovar. According to various media outlets, the also actress gave birth to her daughter Leah in a hospital in the United States.

Both Maite Perroni, a member of RBDlike her husband Andrés Tovar, shared on Instagram a adorable photo in which they are holding the small hand of their firstborn. “Welcome to sleepovers, diapers, together with our unconditional love, you are our greatest blessing. We love you, Lía.” The reactions of various celebrities and fans did not wait. “Beautiful baby, welcome, we love you,” said the singer Anahí. “wow the niece,” wrote Christian Chávez.

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar married in October 2022. Both the civil and religious ceremony took place in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico. When the singer arrived at the altar, she was already a few weeks pregnant. In an interview for the magazine facesthe RBD counted How did you find out about your pregnancy?.

“We were planning the wedding and a month before the ceremony, on September 8, when I was in Barcelona (Spain), because I had gone to my dress test, I was in Rosa Clara’s atelier seeing the adjustments and details of the dresses, and the day after the test I began to feel different, I realized that I was not well and I thought it was the fatigue, the hours of flight, so much work, because I had not stopped, but what I least thought was that I was already pregnant.”

This is how Maite Perroni announced the birth of her daughter.

One of her best friends told her that he thought she was pregnant, however, Maite Perroni felt very soon, “because in addition, so many things had happened that I thought I was tired and that’s why I felt that way. I slept all day. day and when I woke up, my friend gave me a pregnancy test, I took it and oh surprise, I was two weeks pregnant, I couldn’t believe it.

It was a huge emotion and it was precisely September 8 when I found out and October 9 was the day of the wedding, it is incredible how life is, the gifts of God and the universe, because everything falls into place and suddenly it was already the perfect combo.

The actress announced this wonderful news to her fans at the beginning of last January. “Definitely, she is going to be a very loved, spoiled and very pampered girl, I hope and wish that we can guide her in the best way,” Maite Perroni said in the interview for faces.

What other members of RBD are fathers and who are their children? Anahí and Manuel Velasco have two children: Manuel and Emiliano; Poncho Herrera and Diana Vázquez have two children: Daniel and Nicolás; Dulce María and Paco Álvarez have a daughter: María Paula.

