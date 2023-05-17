The first words of Jessica Malaj’s mother a few hours after the funeral: she explained the possible cause behind the crime

Tefta was hospitalized following what her husband did to her shortly before committing the crime of his daughter Jessica Malaj. However, despite the heartbreak of what she is experiencing, she has decided to be present in her daughter’s last heartbreaking farewell.

Many have chosen to be present in the church of Jesus Divine Worker, located in the municipality of Torremaggiore. His friends, comrades and even the community have chosen to participate.

Everyone wanted to remember Jessica with great words affection. She was well liked and loved. Even today, no one can believe what happened to her and al reason of this story.

Tefta was on one wheelchaircarried by some of his family members. A few hours before her eldest daughter’s funeral, she decided to explain what the intentions of her husband, Taulant Malaj, the woman said:

From my husband only beating. Between me and the neighbor there was no clandestine relationship, my husband had staged everything because he feared a complaint.

The possible motive of Jessica Malaj’s crime, explained by her mother

The woman, also through her lawyer, has made it known that the relations in the family they weren’t good at all. In fact, a short while ago, man was also left home and he had no further relations with the girl.

However, he had finally managed to convince his wife of his change and managed to return to his home. However, as time went by, the situation between them hadn’t improved at all and in fact, Tefta had told him that if he didn’t go away, he would denounced.

According to the lawyer, this is precisely the possible cause that prompted him to commit a such an extreme act. To confirm this, it is precisely the purchase of the weapon the previous day.

Taulant Malaj is now in the district house of Foggia and in front of the Gip ha admitted his faults. He turns out to be charged with double murder and the attempted murder of his wife.