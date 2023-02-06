We tend to be extremely critical and even cruel when referring to the bad times of this or that company. A few years ago, AE He was going through a truly dark time, where his productions had no direction and in which his name began to become synonymous with poor quality and very anti-user models. Knowing full well that the above had to be corrected before something truly serious happened, the gigantic publisher decided to make important changes, betting on installments that appealed to its oldest fans and that left aside things like microtransactions and the famous games as a service. If one stops for a moment to review what has happened with Electronic Arts since 2019 and a little before, you realize that these changes have been taking effect for the better. Don’t you believe us? well, here We introduce you to five great titles recently published by Redwood.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Months before its release, it had been rumored that EA was looking to revive old glories of Star Wars games with a new title of ships very much like Rogue Squadron. When Star Wars: Squadrons was revealed, mixed feelings invaded us, because on the one hand it seemed that we would indeed have a kind of spiritual successor to that legendary Factor 5 saga, but on the other, we were given to understand that the multiplayer and Once again, the game as a service would be the focus of this title. What a surprise we got when we came across an experience highly designed to be played solo, with a solid campaign full of great moments. To top it off, the complete integration with virtual reality viewers made this Motive Studio work one of the most pleasant surprises in a long time.

It Takes Two

As part of the important changes that have been taking place at EA over the years, a project began under the name of EA Originals, which is basically a special fund to support minor productions from independent developers. After having made a couple of interesting games, Hazelight Studios and the always flashy Josef Fares came up with what is undoubtedly their most important development. It Takes Two is a video game completely designed to be played between two people, who have to actively cooperate to make their way in a memorable adventure that sends an important family message. It is worth mentioning that its achievements in all sections caused, in a very surprising way, this title to be recognized as Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. Yes, it is something truly special.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

BioWare’s situation after the real disaster that Anthem became was truly worrying, to the point that for many, the legendary developer had to close its doors as soon as possible. Despite the above, someone at EA knew that the studio’s name had to be vindicated, and what better way to do it than with a relaunch of what is probably its most beloved saga. At first, it seemed like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition would just be a rather mediocre remake of games we’d already enjoyed, however, as soon as we got to try out these new versions of the famed sci-fi trilogy, we realized what a huge remastering job it was. that there was, giving a markedly new look to each of these RPGs that gave us such good memories. Quite a triumph to return with Shepard and company to the Normandy.

Need for Speed: Unbound

Another of the EA series that had been in a not so positive state for several years was Need For Speed. Having taken it out of Criterion’s hands to give it to Ghost Games and thus turning the renowned developer into a mere support studio is undoubtedly one of the worst decisions that the Redwood company has made in its entire history. The good news here is that the publisher finally realized their mistake and in 2022, we had a triumphant return from the parents of Burnout as well. Need for Speed: Unbound represented everything we had been missing from the franchise, thanks to a strong personality, innovation in mechanics and structure, and of course, a truly outstanding technical section. A joy to see Criterion return in style, we just believe that in general, the game did not receive the marketing it deserved.

dead space

Undoubtedly, Motive Studio has become EA’s new jewel, one that they must take special care of. After his unexpected triumph with what became Star Wars: Squadrons, the Canadian developer got down to work to bring back one of Electronic Arts’ most beloved and respected games. Of course, doubts invaded us but in the end, we have been truly impressed with what he did with the remake of that first Dead Space. At a graphic and sound level we have one of the most impressive experiences that one can currently find, in addition to the changes and additions that were made to this new version, make us have an even better game than the one that paralyzed the industry in 2008.