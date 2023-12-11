The scheme for registering migrants to work in Russia, which Moscow region officials detained on December 11 could use, is not new say experts interviewed by Izvestia. 11 suspects, three of whom worked as consultants for the ministries of social development and investment and industry of the Moscow region, issued quotas for 12 thousand rubles to attract foreign workers. On average, up to 350 such documents were made at a time. Izvestia looked into what the suspects were facing, what such actions could lead to, and whether this problem could be eradicated.

Procedural acceleration

Detained on suspicion of bribery 11 people, two of whom worked as consultants to the department at the Ministry of Social Development of the Moscow Region, and another held a similar position at the Ministry of Investment and Industry of the region . This was reported by the press service of the regional Investigative Committee.

Izvestia sent inquiries to the departments reported by the Investigative Committee. According to law enforcement agencies, for four years – from 2019 to 2023 – this group issued quotas for migrants to work in Russia. For their efforts, its participants received rewards from interested businessmen .

In order for a foreigner from a visa country to come to Russia for service, his future employer must obtain permission for him , Vadim Kozhenov, an independent expert on migration, explained to Izvestia. For this he must post a vacancy for a period of at least 30 days in the employment center, register with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, issue an invitation to enter and receive this quota .

“This is a very complex system,” the expert emphasized. — For example, a person has an Indian restaurant and he wants the food to be prepared by Indians. Then the businessman must convince that the Russians cannot do the same. He will have to prove this for about three months: collect various certificates, documents, etc. .

Each migrant also needs to provide a package of medical documents, confirming that they do not have anything dangerous. added criminologist and security expert Vladimir Kondratenko.

“The danger of such corruption schemes is that medical certificates can be falsified,” he told Izvestia. – Hence, migrants may well bring various diseases to Russia that could cause epidemics .

Investigators believe On average, entrepreneurs paid 12 thousand rubles for one such foreign citizen. From 100 to 350 quotas were issued at a time – depending on the customer's needs. Thus over four years, the suspects could have received from 213 million rubles .

Now regarding the detainees a criminal case has been opened for accepting bribes as part of an organized group, as well as for mediation in giving bribes . Investigators questioned about 30 people, conducted more than 40 searches at the places of residence and work of the defendants, during which large sums of money were seized.

All suspects gave confessional and incriminating statements. . They are now under house arrest.

Izvestia Help Quotas are needed only for those foreigners who live in countries that have a visa regime with Russia – they must be invited by an employer to work in Russia. For 2024, a quota has been established for attracting foreign workers on the basis of a visa within the limits of 155.9 thousand permits. For 2023, the quota was 123.9 thousand. The quota requirement does not apply to visa-free foreigners and citizens of EAEU countries. They apply for work by obtaining a patent.

How the scheme worked

The scheme that was used in the Moscow region is not new – this is how criminals work with businessmen who are going to hire migrants from visa countries , Vadim Kozhenov, an independent expert on migration, explained to Izvestia. Most often, he says, Such schemes are used to employ Vietnamese, Chinese and Filipinos .

“In general, they bought it inexpensively,” he noted. — It is possible that the declared 12 thousand rubles are only the amounts that were proven but the cost for merchants could be significantly higher.

Difficulties with the correct execution of all documents are the main problem of this particular migration sector the expert emphasized: if the employee turns out to be of the wrong citizenship or qualifications, then it will not be possible to accept him.

– I think that in this case, for 12 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs avoided all these difficulties , he suggested. — It is important to note that in Moscow the system works transparently, but in the regions there may be cases of corruption .

The maximum penalty for those who organized a scheme to legalize foreign workers is imprisonment for up to 15 years. Chairman of the All-Russian Trade Union of Mediators Vladimir Kuznetsov told Izvestia.

– In this case suspects may also be charged with creating a criminal community , he noted. — Under this article, maximum imprisonment can be appoint for a term of up to 20 years .

Managing partner of the law firm AVG Legal Alexey Gavrishev added that all clauses of the articles indicate a particularly large size – more than 1 million rubles .

— Mediation carries a prison sentence of seven to 12 years , he told Izvestia. — These crimes classified as especially serious, so the defendants will not get off with suspended sentences or any other concessions .

At the same time, the person who gave the bribe may be exempt from criminal liability if he actively contributed to law enforcement agencies , explained Vladimir Kuznetsov. The second reason is if this money was extorted.