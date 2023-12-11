“Your dedication, the way you worked with the team and your commitment to excellence did not go unnoticed. Together, we have reached a major milestone and it is only thanks to your hard work and determination.”

Collection Halo: The Master Chief Collection could be concluded i.e. no longer receiving any further updates after that of July 2023. The indiscretion, not officially confirmed by 343 Industries, arose from a thank you note photographed by a developer, in which we can read:

Goodbye to the Master Chief Collection?

The thank you note

There is currently no further confirmation of the end of work on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The scenario may actually be more varied than you think, with perhaps only some of the original team left on the collection. Be that as it may, it is not unlikely that the work is really finished.

After all, we are talking about an excellent product, to which immense care has been dedicated by 343 Industries for almost ten years and which currently represents the best way to play the Halo series, also considering its inclusion in the subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

The Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes the remastered versions of: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach and Halo 4. Some would have also liked Halo 5, but let's say that already thus it is able to offer dozens of hours of quality gameplay, on Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X/S, allowing you to enjoy the best of the series.