The software house WolfEye Studios announced that Weird West entered into gold phase. Then it will hit the market without further delay on March 31, 2022, published by Devolver Digital. We will be able to play it on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will be available from launch on Game Pass (PC and Xbox) and will be able to play in backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

For those unfamiliar with it, Weird West is an action RPG with a very special style, made by ex-Arkane Studios. The promise is to create a perfect blend of a classic RPG and an immersive sim, even with the isometric view.

In the tweet announcing the gold phase, the development team said they put the finishing touches on the game before packaging it, virtually speaking, for launch. Strange to hear about the gold phase for a title that will only be released digitally (this explains why only a few days will pass from the closing of the game to the actual launch), since usually “gold” refers to master copy to be sent to print to have the packaged versions, but obviously the guys at WolfEye are fond of the wording.