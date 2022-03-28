Stall at the majority meeting on the Ukrainian decree and on the agenda of the Brothers of Italy for the increase in military spending. During the video call on the Dl Ukraine, the views of all the majority parties expressed on the issue of the agenda presented by FdI were heard. There remain, we learn from government sources, within the majority different political assessments on the vote in the commission on the agenda of the opposition.

For this reason the knots still remain on the table and the government, having learned the positions of all the groups, could at this point evaluate the question of trust. In committee, the parties will vote according to their internal orientation, underline the same sources.

The Democratic Party had proposed mediation on a common text that referred to a gradual increase in defense spending in a European key. As far as we know, availability would have come from FI and IV but the M5s would have said against it, also on the possibility of presenting a majority agenda. For 5S and also Leu, opposed to voting on an Odg involving an increase in defense spending, the matter should be the subject of another provision.