The hype surrounding the weight loss injections Ozempic and Wegovy is huge. A new study shows that the drugs can also fight other diseases.

Munich – An injection to achieve a dream figure: A real hype has arisen around the extremely effective weight loss injections Ozempic and Wegovy, which were originally developed to combat high blood sugar. The Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has had great success with its medications that contain the active ingredient semaglutide.

Ozempic is prescribed for people with diabetes, Wegovy is specifically approved as a weight loss medication and is sold at a significantly higher price. Thanks to the drugs, Novo Nordisk became Europe’s most valuable company at the beginning of September. However, how the drugs affect health in the long term is still largely unexplored. But a new study makes you sit up and take notice.

20 percent lower risk of serious heart attacks and strokes

The results of one Study that in New England Journal of Medicine published are quite promising. They suggest that the weight loss injections also work against heart attacks and strokes. Researchers from the USA examined over 17,000 patients over the age of 45. They suffered from obesity and cardiovascular disease, but not from diabetes.

The people with a body mass index of 27 or more received 2.4 milligrams of semaglutide or a placebo weekly. The result after more than three years of follow-up: The group that took semaglutide had a 20 percent lower risk of heart attacks, strokes or other cardiovascular problems.

“Reduces cardiovascular risk factors”: Expert talks about treatment with semaglutide

Study leader Michael Lincoff said in a statement: “It is known that overweight and obesity increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.” In the case of cardiovascular diseases, it is common practice to treat high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Opposite Science Media Center said Alexander Bartelt from the University of Munich Hospital: “Overall, the treatment and the associated weight loss improves metabolism and thus reduces cardiovascular risk factors such as blood lipids, blood pressure and inflammatory mediators. The therapy is easy for patients to carry out and delivers very good results.”

Diarrhea, vomiting – semaglutide can even cause life-threatening side effects

Of course, semaglutide is not free from side effects. According to the pharmaceutical index Yellow list The most common known side effects include the following:

nausea

Vomit

Diarrhea

stomach pain

constipation

In some cases, skin reactions, gallstones, fatigue syndrome, dizziness and taste disorders also occurred. The active ingredient can also lead to life-threatening side effects. These include inflammation of the pancreas, low blood sugar, kidney failure, thyroid cancer and severe allergic reactions.

Four points for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases

The researcher also sees the drug as an opportunity for patients who want to lose a lot of weight quickly – without surgical intervention. Despite the positive results, no clear conclusions can yet be drawn about the long-term effects of the vaccine.

According to the German Center for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK), four points must be taken into account to prevent cardiovascular diseases: no smoking, a healthy diet, sufficient exercise and good stress management. (cgsc with dpa)