Monday, November 20, 2023, 7:35 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN OA) published an alert for the presence of metal and plastic fragments in vanilla ice cream sold at Lidl. The information has been provided by the German health authorities, through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF).

Apparently, in the manufacturer’s internal controls, the presence of physical contaminants, specifically metallic remains, was detected in the Bon Gelati Bourbon Vanilla Flavor ice cream. It was the manufacturer itself that notified the incident, of which the rest of the countries have been informed so that they can proceed to withdraw the sale of this product and verify that this is indeed the case.

The supermarket chain itself has published a statement in which it points out that “as a precautionary measure, the supplier ‘Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG.’ requests the return of the ‘Bon Gelati Bourbon Vanilla Flavor 2500ml’ ice cream since the possible presence of foreign bodies cannot be ruled out” and that they have already “withdrawn the item from their stores. In addition, they assure that »no other product of the ‘Bon Gelati’ brand distributed by Lidl Spain is affected by this alert«.

And the presence of these metal fragments in this type of products poses a risk since it can cause injuries to those who consume them.

Product data



Bon Gelati brand vanilla ice cream affected by the presence of metal fragments.



OCU







– Product name (on label): Bon Gelati Bourbon Vanilla Flavor.

– Brand name: Bon Gelati.

– Product appearance: Plastic tub.

– Lot numbers: L3 275 A01 with expiration date: 09/21/2025 and L3 276 A01 with expiration date: 09/22/2025.

– Unit weight/vol: 2500 ml.

– Temperature: frozen.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI) in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from marketing channels.

What to do if you have the affected batch



The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) recommends that those who have the affected batch at home do not consume it and return the product to their nearest store.

In fact, in its statement, Lidl specifies that in “if you have purchased the affected expiration dates” of the product, it can be returned to “any store where the purchase price will be refunded, even without presenting the receipt.”