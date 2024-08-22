Mexico City.– The Mexican peso fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday in the face of a global rise in the dollar and after the release of local figures that strengthened the arguments for the central bank to cut its key interest rate again.

The currency was trading at 19.4128 per dollar, down 0.74 percent from Wednesday’s Reuters reference price, also hit by concerns over a controversial justice reform proposal that has investors on edge.

According to the data, inflation in Mexico eased in the first half of August more than expected by the market and the Gross Domestic Product confirmed its slow pace of growth in the second quarter. For now, attention is focused on the publication later in the day of the minutes of the most recent monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Mexico, when it reduced the cost of credit by a quarter of a percentage point.

In the last four sessions, the peso has lost 4.2 percent.