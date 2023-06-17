Run over at breakneck speed by the car driven by his childhood friend

tragic fate. Mattia Casazzo, 22, was killed by an old white BMW, which the press says “arrived like a missile in the town center where they lived: Volvera, a handful of houses 30 kilometers from Turin. The car hit him and mauled him as he was crossing the pedestrian crossing. «Dismembered» wrote the rescuers in the service reports”.

With him too girlfriend Ramona, 19, who “has some grazes, a smashed shoulder. But she’s alive. She was saved by him. That he saw that car coming that he didn’t even mention braking, and he pushed it away. A slap on the back, and the BMW just brushed against it. He didn’t make it.”

But as La Stampa says, this is also “lhe story of a driver who drank too much, and found traces of cannabinoids in his blood. A boy more or less the age of the dead man who, after running over the boyfriends, ran away. Indeed, more, he spun away without slowing down. He took the friend who was with him home. Then he parked the car in the garage and went back to the town center to see”.

And there the 24-year-old Andrea Boggia discovered that he had run over and killed a childhood friend, with whom he played football in the village team when they were teenagers. To tell all the friend left at home by Boggiawho after his arrest for vehicular homicide says he “drank a couple of beers at the end of the work shift. And then he went to another country, to drink again”.

