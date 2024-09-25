The first overall victory for the #83 Ferrari 499P in Giallo Modena comes to America, with first place at the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth act of the 2024 FIA WEC, on a Sunday completed by the third place of the #50 499P.

The American event can be relived thanks to the new chapter of “Full Access: The Red Line”, the series that reveals previously unseen episodes and moments.

A historic date, September 1, 2024, which will remain in the annals of the Maranello company: Ferrari, in fact, for the first time has won two races in as many world championships on the same day.

The celebration at the Circuit of the Americas with official drivers Yifei Ye and Robert Shwartzman, together with Robert Kubica, on the top step of the podium, came just hours after Scuderia Ferrari’s great victory at the Italian Formula 1 GP, with Charles Leclerc applauded by the fans in Monza.

“Full Access: The Red Line” chronicles the entire weekend of the endurance event, allowing viewers to go behind the scenes at the race that drew 65,089 spectators across the weekend.

From the arrival in Texas of the drivers and the entire official Ferrari – AF Corse team and the AF Corse team, through the first sessions on the track characterized by a crescendo of adrenaline and emotions, crowned first by the pole position – signed by Antonio Giovinazzi on the 499P #51, then forced to retire in the race – and the grand finale, a 6 Hours lived as a protagonist for the Prancing Horse and completed by a victory and a third podium.