The next one October 18thin less than a month, therefore, workers at Stellantis and the entire auto sector in Italy will strike. The unions Fim, Fiom and Uilm made this known, announcing that they will organize a national demonstration in Rome. “The situation of the automotive sector in Italy and in Europe is becoming increasingly critical – the associations reported – In the absence of a clear change of direction, the industrial and employment prospects risk being irremediably compromised”.

Strike on October 18th

Metalworkers’ organizations spoke of “indispensable” and “urgent” interventions on the strategic choices of the sector by the EU, targeted industrial policies by the government and serious and courageous industrial commitments by Stellantis and the component companies. “Giving substance to the discussion that began more than a year ago at Mimit is what we ask – the appeal to the Italian government – It is necessary that, in addition to the ongoing discussion with Stellantis and the commitments already made, a strategic plan is implemented with targeted actions also for component companies”.

Demonstration in Rome

The request of the trade unions is clear: the Italian government must make available a series of public resourcestied to specific employment maintenance commitments by companies. “Resources that should not be limited to incentives for the purchase of cars, which, among other things, in 2024 did not benefit production in the country”the same associations specified.

The Stellantis situation

As for Stellantis, we are talking about a very critical situation in light of the fact that in first semester 36% fewer cars were produced compared to the same period last year. “We consider the involvement of the Presidency of the Council and the CEO of Stellantis to be no longer postponable and indispensable, who together with the trade unions, determine the prospects of the automotive sector in our country, within a general framework agreement that can provide positive responses not only to the workers of the Stellantis plants, but also to all those who work in component companieswho today live in a very precarious condition”the unions concluded.