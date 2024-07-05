Toyota is trying to look on the bright side after suffering a second defeat – at the hands of Ferrari – at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while thinking about defending its titles in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Next week, in fact, the 6h of Sao Paulo will be held, with the series that will be back in action after 10 years on the Interlagos track. The Japanese manufacturer, in addition to presenting itself with renewed confidence given the points nibbled away at Porsche in the standings, will find Mike Conway in its lineup.

The British rider had been forced to withdraw from the Circuit de la Sarthe after suffering an injury in a bike fall during pre-race training, and was replaced by José María López, who, together with Nyck De Vries and Kamui Kobayashi, took the #7 GR010 Hybrid to the finish line in second place.

Having recovered from his broken ribs and collarbone, Conway is now ready to get back behind the wheel of his LMH, and together with the #8 trio of Sébastien Buemi/Brendon Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa he wants to score precious points for the team and give a hand in the Constructors’ standings, as he is now cut off from the Drivers’ standings, in which all his other colleagues remain in contention.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s great to be back and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again. Watching Le Mans from afar was tough for me. I’ve been through all the ups and downs with Kamui, Nyck and José, but it was incredibly frustrating not to be a part of it. I always knew we were in safe hands with José and he did a great job,” admits the Englishman.

“Now I can’t wait to get back to racing, to fight for the top and to help Kamui, Nyck and the team win the World Championship.”

Kobayashi added: “Le Mans hasn’t been long, but immediately after the race we started looking to the future. The second part of our season starts in Sao Paulo and now our attention is fully focused on fighting for the World Championship.”

“Second place at Le Mans puts us in a better position, although we still face a big challenge to close the gap. We have never raced our GR010 Hybrid at Interlagos, so we don’t know exactly what to expect, but I’m sure it will be a great battle.”