Murder of Francesca Deidda, the new findings of investigators from checks in the car and in the house of the couple

In these days all the investigations for the discovery of the body of Francesca Deiddathe 42-year-old who had been missing since mid-May. Her brother and a friend had reported her missing and had begun to suspect her husband.

Igor Sollaiis currently under arrest for the crime of voluntary murder and also concealment of the body. Despite being in prison for hours, he continues to say innocent and that the woman had actually left home.

Francesca Deidda had been missing for a month. In recent weeks, however, law enforcement had managed to to fit in the husband and therefore also to arrange his arrest. In those very days they also intensified the searches, which ultimately led to a tragic epilogue. The agents have body found lifeless woman, in a duffel bag in the countryside near the highway.

Obviously, in order to have confirmation on the case, they then decided to arrange the autopsy and only this test will give concrete confirmation of what led to his death. In the meantime, however, they are also carrying out further investigations in home where the couple lived and also in their car.

Investigators’ findings on Francesca Deidda’s death

From the investigations of the RIS, they would have found some blood traces in the back seats of the Toyota Yaris that Francesca used. However, now we will have to wait for the results to know if they really belong to the victim.

In addition, the agents are also carrying out further investigations in the couple’s home. They want to focus especially on the Sofasince Igor Sollai had put him in prison shortly after his wife’s disappearance sale along with their car.

The man from the county jail continues to say innocentbut most likely the umpteenth turning point in the case could also come in these last hours. There will be further updates on the story shortly.