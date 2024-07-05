In the day to day, increasingly flooded with noises and distractionsyou can see from afar the possibility of sitting down write on paperit dissolves; however, between the bricks of routine, the writing emerges as a act of resistance. More than just a transcription of words, for me it is a exercise that intertwines reason and heart as an intimate dance. Sometimes, one of these two forces can overpower the other, but it is precisely this eternal duality that enriches its meaning.

The writing it’s a transcendental act for the soul. With language, it is reflected on the white canvas of paper, sometimes without knowing from the beginning what will be written. Writing becomes an artistic act against self-forgetfulness. Rilke advises: “Search within yourself. Examine the cause that prevents you from writing; check if it extends to the deepest roots of your heart.” Weaving each word, each stroke of ink, is an excavation in the depths of the being, and in the end, its meaning is revealed, if it has one, by drawing with letters: a poem, a song or a novel.

The philosophical legacy also embraces this perspective. For example, Friedrich Nietzsche in ‘Thus Spoke Zarathustra’ turns writing into an act of myth-making, while Kierkegaard, in ‘The Concept of Anxiety’, delves into anxiety and individual responsibility. The superficiality of the masses threatens to dilute the depth of expression and understanding. Perhaps, what is beautiful is not exactly the material, the things, but the sensitivity and expression of the inner world that observes with wings of freedom.

Thus, writing is not only a means of communication, but also an art that plays, criticizes, provokes, seduces and constructs what we are and redefines reality in other realities with fertile imagination, revealing not only words but also the very essence of everyday life. Therefore, it is more than an exercise in technical skill; it is a journey into the depths of oneself that provides the key to understanding the outside world, the voices of other people, unexplored places, unresolved problems.

