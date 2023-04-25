The Spa-Francorchamps circuit, known among enthusiasts as the “University” of racing in Europe, nestled in the Ardennes Forest, is characterized by a 7.004 km long track, 20 bends and numerous ups and downs.

The name of Spa is closely linked to the history of endurance racing considering that the first edition of the 24 Hours, now open to GT cars only, was organized in 1924. The first Ferrari victory in Belgium was achieved in 1949 by Luigi Chinetti and Jean Lucas at the wheel of the 166 MM. With sports cars and prototypes overall, the Prancing Horse achieved 13 overall victories between 1949 and 1972.

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Photo by: Ferrari

Indelible pages in the history of endurance racing have been written on the Belgian racetrack. One of these dates back to 1953 when the first Coupe de Spa was held over the distance of 1000 kilometres, won by Olivier Gendebien in a Ferrari 166 MM.

In the 1960s the Prancing Horse achieved memorable results with some of the most iconic models produced in Maranello such as the 250 GTO, first at the 500 Kilometers of Spa in 1963 with Willy Mairesse and in 1964 with Mike Parkes.

The last absolute success in an official guise bears the signature of Brian Redman and Arturo Merzario who in 1972 at the 1000 kilometres, stage of the world endurance championship, triumphed at the wheel of the 312 PB.

#51 AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: Paul Foster

In recent years, Spa has been the scene of numerous Ferrari exploits with cars derived from the series, in particular on the occasion of the 6 Hours which is one of the most awaited races of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. With its partner AF Corse, the Maranello company achieved 13 first places in its class from 2012 to 2022: the last one was achieved by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in LMGTE Pro, at the wheel of the 488 GTE, in a season that ended with the third world title for the Italian-British duo.

Facts and numbers

1921: inauguration year of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit

7.004: the length of the track (in kilometres)

1949: the year of Ferrari’s first victory at Spa with the 166 MM of Luigi Chinetti and Jean Lucas

2022: the latest Ferrari success at Spa during the 6 Hours of the FIA ​​WEC in the LMGTE Pro class with Pier Guidi-Calado

42: the points in the Constructors’ standings worth second place for Ferrari on the eve of the Belgian round