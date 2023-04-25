Flemish screenwriter Willem Wallyn says he does not like using comparisons that are too heavy. “But in terms of impact, you could call the Gang of Nijvel our Vietnam,” he says. “It happened to us, we still don’t fully understand it. And it turns out, even decades later, still a very sensitive subject for everyone who has had to deal with it.”

The file of the investigation into the criminals who committed countless murders, burglaries, robberies and robberies between 1982 and 1985 now covers hundreds of thousands of pages. 28 people were killed. In addition, more than forty people were seriously injured, especially during the bloody robberies of Delhaize supermarkets.

Despite the extensive investigation, which has now been going on for almost four decades, not a single key question about the gang has been answered. None of the perpetrators was exposed, the gang’s motives have never been fathomed.

This also provided breeding ground for countless conspiracy theories – which gives the story a strikingly topical edge. “There has been a lot of speculation about leaders in the gendarmerie and in politics who would oppose the investigation,” says Wallyn. “A persistent scenario states that prominent Belgians were extorted by the gang with videos and photos of sex parties. Some people even attributed occult powers to the gang.”

The facts

The story continued to fascinate Wallyn – he himself was a law student in his early 20s at the time. “The basis of the series is everything that is known, and that is significant,” he explains. “With that data, we formed our own story, with largely fictional characters. But above all we wanted to try to stick to the facts. It felt like we owed it to the victims and the next of kin.”

The eight part 1985 looks at the rise of the Gang of Nijvel through the eyes of three people in their twenties: Vicky (Mona Mina Leon), her brother Franky (Aimé Claeys) and his best friend Marc (Tijmen Govaerts). Vicky studies law, Franky and Marc aspire to a career in the gendarmerie, the elite corps of Belgian law enforcement. Due to a number of special developments, the three end up in the middle of the investigation into the gang.

The series is a milestone in Belgian television history. For the first time, the Flemish public broadcaster VRT and the Walloon public broadcaster La Une made a drama series together. “It is unique, but at the same time a logical step, because the gang made victims in both language areas,” explains screenwriter Wallyn.

Historical fact

Director Wouter Bouvijn used the acclaimed HBO series as an example during the preparations Chernobyl in his head, who also took a historical fact about which many questions still remain as the basis for an exciting and appealing story: “We do not pretend to be a documentary, but rather try to make the impact of the events clear through the eyes of the characters .”

The series released a lot from people who experienced the developments very consciously at the time. But it’s meant to be 1985 also opens up the great trauma to a new generation, says director Bouvijn. “Precisely because no one from the generation that experienced it talks about it, there are a lot of questions among young people,” he explains. “I was born in 1987. Partly because of Nijvel, I grew up with questions about the judicial system: how was it possible that no one was caught for such horrific acts? In the nineties, Marc Dutroux and the many missteps of the judicial system got over that.”

Besides being a crime drama 1985 also a coming-of-age story, says protagonist Tijmen Govaerts. “All the research was done by Wouter and Willem,” he laughs. “I know there have been robberies and people have died. But I thought it best, like my character, to know as little detail as possible. Marc is also not sure what happens to him in the story.” The actor did prepare himself by immersing himself in the youth culture of the 80s. “In preparation, I mainly listened to a lot of music from that period. Everything seemed to have an enormous urgency that I sometimes miss these days: the Joy Division records made me very happy, for example.”

Director Bouvijn also studied many photos of student life at that time in order to recreate a believable atmosphere in his images. At the same time, he was careful not to go too far in that eighties-feeling. “It was a period where you can really enjoy yourself visually,” he nods. “It was a very colorful period, full of fluorescent, buttons and striking clothes. But a colorful parade of striking hairstyles and old clothes can also distract from the emotional journey that the main characters go through.”

