Now it’s official: Sébastien Ogier will race in the World Endurance Championship. The eight-time World Rally World Champion, mocked for a few seconds last weekend by compatriot Sebastien Loeb in Monte-Carlo, will compete in the Richard Mille Racing team (LMP2 category). The crew will also be formed by Charles Milesi and Lilou Wadoux, for a mix that combines experience, youth and talent.

For Ogier – who will make his debut at Sebring at the wheel of the Oreca # 1, this is a stage that could lead to the Hypercar class. It is a new challenge, also made up of hand to hand, and we will see if the transalpine will be able to overcome it. These are his words: “I know it is a very big challenge, but I was looking forward to having a program that could motivate me more than the easier options for me. So far I have focused on the rally career, but I had been in the lead for some time now in endurance racing. The LMP2 is a fantastic category, the best for me to be able to reach the highest level in endurance and improve in this discipline, the WEC“.