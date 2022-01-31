British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that a new bill to tighten the sanctions regime against Moscow would allow freezing the assets of Russian companies.

“We will ensure that those who share responsibility for the Kremlin’s destabilizing actions pay a heavy price,” she said.

According to her, the assets of Russian companies in the country will be frozen, British companies and individuals will not be able to conduct transactions with them, if they want to enter the UK, they will be denied.