Daniil Kvyat is ready to return to the world of racing as a full-time official driver but, this time, not in Formula 1. After a season spent in the role of test driver for the Alpine, the 27-year-old Russian has announced his move to the WECwhere he will play the 2022 season at the wheel of the team G-Drivepresent in the class LMP2. In this way, Kvyat will join the compatriot team by reaching out to new colleagues Rene Binder and James Allenwith whom he will share an Oreca 07-Gibson.

For the former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver – as well as Ferrari test driver in 2018 – this will be the first experience in this category, as confirmed by the person concerned: “I am very happy to join G-Drive Racing, a very successful Russian sports car team – he has declared – endurance races have always fascinated me, and competing in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the most famous and prestigious races on the planet, is every driver’s dream. In any case, first of all, I look forward to the first race at Sebring. This type of racing represents a new challenge for me, and the competition in this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship will be very tough, but together with my teammates and the G-Drive Racing team, we are ready to fight ”.

Kvyat’s engagement was later welcomed by Roman RusinovG-Drive team manager, who also confirmed Sophia Floersch in her team for the European Le Mans Series: “We are honored and very happy to have Daniil for our full time return to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship – he has declared – he is undoubtedly one of Russia’s sporting heroes and one of the most successful drivers. And while I have no doubt that he will find his way back into Formula 1, I am very much looking forward to having him by our side and fighting, alongside Rene and James, for glory, victory at Le Mans and, of course, the world title “.