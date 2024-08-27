The 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season restarts after the summer break with the Lone Star Le Mans, the 6-hour race scheduled on the Austin track.

Sparks are expected to fly in both classes, HYPERCAR and LMGT3, as we enter the crucial phase of the championship where the titles up for grabs are ever closer to being assigned, as the return to Texas on the fantastic Circuit Of The Americas.

In the prototype category, Porsche continues to lead, but the reborn Toyota has once again caused fear in the previous 6 Hours of Sao Paulo held in Brazil in mid-July.

Ferrari, obviously, will not sit back and watch and after the lackluster performance offered at Interlagos it is aiming for a quick redemption in the United States, also counting on the new features presented for the 499P.

Unfortunately, Isotta Fraschini will not be there, having withdrawn after disagreements with the Duqueine team, while there are great hopes for Cadillac, which is at its home race, and also for Lamborghini, without ballast for the first time this season.

PureRxcing’s Porsche remains the leader in the LMGT3 class, while Valentino Rossi will encounter another new track on his journey as a BMW M Motorsport and WRT driver.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Gregoire Saucy Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

THE PROGRAM

In Austin, work begins on Friday 30 August with the first two Free Practice sessions, each lasting 90 minutes.

The following day it’s the turn of Free Practice 3 and Qualifying, divided as always into two phases, with the best of Q1 who will then battle it out for the Hyperpole. The race is instead scheduled for Sunday 1st September, but let’s see the complete program taking into account the 7 hours of time difference that separate us from America

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

Free Practice 1: 19;40-21;10

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

Free Practice 2: 00;10-1;40

Free Practice 3: 18:00-19:00

LMGT3 Qualifying: 22:00

Hyperpole LMGT3: 22;20

HYPERCAR Qualifying: 22;40

Hyperpole HYPERCAR: 23:00

SUNDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

Race: 20:00 (6 Hours)

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2024: How can I watch the Lone Star Le Mans

This year, the entire Endurance World Championship is visible on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related application or website, plus Discovery+ and on the fiawec.tv website (also available via application) where Live Timing is available, also available on the official website of the timekeeper AlKamel. The live broadcast of Sky Sport is also back.

As always with FIA WEC sessions, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not be broadcast live on TV, but can be followed using the official timing.

Live coverage begins with Free Practice 3 on the official WEC YouTube channel. Qualifying will follow, covered by the Eurosport and Discovery+ apps.

The Race will start on Sunday with full live coverage on the Discovery+/Eurosport apps and on FIAWEC.tv. On Eurosport 1, broadcasts begin at 7:30 p.m. with commentary by Nicola Villani and Marco Petrini.

The race will also be live on Sky Sport and Now TV, with Matteo Pittaccio, Marco Nesi and Edoardo Vercellesi commentating. Here is a summary of where and how we can follow the activities on the track according to Italian timetables.

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

Free Practice 1: 19;40-21;10 (Livetiming only)

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

Free Practice 2: 00;10-1;40 (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 3: 18:00-19:00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

Qualifying starts at 22:00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)

SUNDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

Race: 8.00pm (Livetiming, live on Eurosport 1, Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, Sky Sport. Now TV and fiawec.tv)

Editor’s note: the times and schedules may be subject to changes during the week, we will try to keep you informed of any changes.