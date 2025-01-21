First semester of 2025. This is the period contemplated DH2 Energy to start building your green hydrogen plant in the town of Plasencia del Montein the municipality of La Sotonera, in Huesca.

The Hysencia plant, which will involve an investment of some 70 million of euros, will have a capacity of 35 MW electrolysis and of photovoltaic power of 49 MWpas well as 10 MW of grid support.

This plant, which will be located on an area of ​​about 100 hectaresis one of the most advanced commercial projects and one of the first in relation to the production of green hydrogen in Spain.

The forecast is that during the construction phase about 100 direct jobs and another 50 indirect jobs will be generated. For its part, in the operating phase, approximately 15 people will be employed.

Once launched, it is expected that come into operation in two yearswill prevent the emission of about 100,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere in the next 10 years.

In terms of generation, the photovoltaic solar energy plant for consumption will produce 99 gigawatt hours annually and will provide energy to the electrolyzer. There will also be a 10 MW connection to the grid.

With this infrastructure, around 1,700 tons of renewable hydrogen per yearwhich will be allocated to mobility and industry sectors.

The project for this plant was selected in the first European auction of the European Hydrogen Bank, so it will receive eight million euros from the European Union innovation fundas explained by the delegate of the Government of Aragon, Fernando Beltrán, during his visit to the land and town on which this plant is planned.

During this visit, Beltrán indicated that Spain is the leader in attracting aid precisely from this European Union Innovation Fund, with 1,286 million euros. In the case of Aragón, there are two initiatives related to green hydrogen. It is the case of this green hydrogen plant, Hysencia, in Plasencia del Monte, and Catalina, in Andorra, which total 238 million in the first auction of the Hydrogen Bank.

Furthermore, the Government of Spain, through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, has allocated 121 million to Aragon euros in aid to eight hydrogen projects. Among them are Ver-Armonia from EDP and Tervalis in Teruel, with 53 million euros, and Hidrogen Verde from Endesa in the Zaragoza town of Magallón, with 28 million euros.

The link between Huesca and Aragón with hydrogen is not new, since, already in 2023, the FCH2Rail project, a consortium in which, among others, Renfe and Adif participate to create a railway powered by hydrogen, was tested on the Zaragoza line -Canfranc with positive results.