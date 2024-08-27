Red Bull team principal remains unfazed

In Holland McLaren has given a very heavy defeat at Red Bull, although the ‘bill’ in the standings was not so painful for Verstappen and the Milton Keynes team. Looking at the points, the three-time world champion lost only 8 against Norris and the fourth place of Oscar Piastri combined with the sixth of Perez decreed a -12 in the balance of the Constructors’ standings.

Verstappen still has a 70-point lead over Norris and Red Bull 30 over McLaren, but it is the proportions of the English driver’s victory that make sound the alarm in Milton Keynes. Norris took pole position by almost four tenths and in the race he overtook Verstappen on the track, finishing with a 22-second advantage and with the fastest lap on the final lap.

Christian Horner After the race he took the beating without getting too upset and believes that it is possible for Red Bull to turn the situation around and respond to McLaren’s performance breakthrough: “We were winning races by 20, 25 seconds and Stefano Domenicali was asking us to slow down in the first five races – Horner’s words reported by the newspaper gpblog – then things changed very quickly and that means they can also change in the opposite direction.”Red Bull in Holland has been running experiments to try to identify the balance issues of the RB20, a car that has been ‘lost’ following developments that have not worked. A break is scheduled for September-October during which Red Bull will most likely make the final changes for the final rush in an attempt to ‘reopen’ an increasingly narrow operating window. The low-downforce version of the RB20 – the one with the cannons – will return to Monza and it will be interesting to see whether McLaren can maintain the margin shown in Holland. “I don’t see why we shouldn’t be ahead”said CEO Zak Brown.