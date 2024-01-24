Antonio Giovinazzi is preparing to face his second season in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with Ferrari, after debuting in 2023 with triumph at Le Mans.

The Apulian is in Maranello to train and continue the work he started as soon as last season ended to improve the 499P which he will once again share with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

'Giovi' was aware that we couldn't stop at the success of the French 24 Hours because the objective now becomes winning the Drivers' and Constructors' titles against the reigning Toyota Queens, a task which is not at all simple and which has been very clear since since the first releases 12 months ago.

Photo by: Ferrari James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina, Ferrari AF Corse

“Last season was certainly a great season for Ferrari, which was faced with something new because it was returning to racing in the World Championship and at Le Mans in the Premier Class”, says the standard bearer of the Prancing Horse in the round table organized by the FIA ​​WEC at which he Motorsport.com participated.

“The 24h was clearly one of the best races, but in the championship we saw that Toyota was still the team to beat, as it had the most experience.”

“We worked hard this winter, trying to put in more effort to be even more competitive and be able to compete against the GR010 Hybrids in 2024.”

“Let's not forget that other brands will arrive and the competition will be even tougher, but we are working to be ready for the first race.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

The big news for 2024 is represented by the third 499P which in the Hypercar Class will be fielded privately by AF Corse with the #83, entrusted to Robert Kubica and the two Rossi officials, Yifei Ye and Robert Shwartzman.

An addition which for Giovinazzi is an asset from many points of view, not only for the Emilian Scuderia itself, which will be able to collect a greater number of data and information.

“Having an additional car is certainly always good for the competition and also excellent for the championship. For us it will be an extra help because we will be able to benefit from the experience of a driver like Robert Kubica, but also from two fast guys like Ye and Shwartzman , who will be able to give us more information and indications on what their sensations are at the wheel”.

“This will also be able to give the team a big hand in improving the car in the right way, so I see it as a very good thing for us too, as well as for the series.”

“I honestly don't see it as extra pressure, but an advantage in having more weapons at our disposal. We must always work together to get the best for Ferrari, which must be the priority for us and that's what we must do this year “.

“I think the package we start from is good, but there is always something that can be improved. The goal is to get the best out of our car.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

After a first season, Giovinazzi also has clearer ideas on how to work and drive the 499P, a step forward for his career in a completely different direction for a guy coming from single-seaters and a different type of racing.

“I think I have a great car in my hand, it has speed and downforce and, for me, one of the best tracks I raced on with the 499P was Le Mans because you could feel all these things.”

“The Hypercar is clearly heavier than the F1, but in the WEC I like the fact that you overtake a few cars every lap and the races are always intense for the drivers, you never get bored.”

“This year we will only have two categories, but many more GTs to overcome, so the challenge will be even more demanding. And then F1 lasts about 90 minutes, here instead the events last 6 hours and more, so you spend much more time in machine so you can fully enjoy it.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Giovinazzi

The first race on the calendar is the 1812Km of Qatar which will take place on March 2nd in Lusail; the track was the scene of major problems in terms of temperatures and environment for the last F1 GP and it is normal that there are some concerns for the WEC as well.

According to Giovinazzi, who already knows the circuit, things could still go a little better than a few months ago.

“In Qatar I raced with the F1, but it was a different time of year and at the end of October the temperatures are different compared to March.”

“We will probably be a little cooler and less humid, but this does not mean that it will still be a very long and demanding race, especially considering the circuit and the curbs it presents. Like all races, it will be tough.”

Photo by: Ferrari #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Finally, the 30-year-old from Martina Franca appears happy with the new world of racing he has entered, now finally growing and with a following that seems destined to increase more and more.

“I had raced at Le Mans in 2018 and last year was the first full season in this championship, but it was very nice to see how much passion there is towards the series and the 24 Hours.”

“I also experienced it in Monza, the month after our victory in France, it was full of fans, many more than in 2022, which is wonderful to see. This world is growing and I hope it continues like this in the years to come come”.